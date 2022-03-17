New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $288.86. 462,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,523. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $268.51 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.81.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

