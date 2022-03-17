New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $181.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,887. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $181.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.