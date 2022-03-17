New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

TT traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $157.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $142.53 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

