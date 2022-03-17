New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GD traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.51. 1,711,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.43. The company has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

