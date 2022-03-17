New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,107.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,806,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global cut Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,965.48.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $8.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,563.55. 195,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,277.41 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,484.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,683.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

