New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 10,500 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $234,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 143,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 87,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

BMY traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $70.52. 17,131,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,678,589. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $70.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,508,677 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

