New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 11,100 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $78.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,231,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,707,752. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $199.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.