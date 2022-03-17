New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,200 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $32,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRU traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.40. 1,844,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,998. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.84 and a one year high of $124.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.40.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

In related news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,822.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

