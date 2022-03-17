New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,300 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $79.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,213. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.24.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.27%.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

