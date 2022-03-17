New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,400 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.70. 3,595,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,291,836. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

