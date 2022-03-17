New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,500 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amphenol by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,771,000 after acquiring an additional 662,233 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Amphenol by 10.9% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,417,000 after acquiring an additional 911,753 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,748,000 after buying an additional 600,465 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,768,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $495,643,000 after buying an additional 474,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,465,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $400,241,000 after buying an additional 66,886 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amphenol stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $75.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,573. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.01. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $88.45.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.
Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.
