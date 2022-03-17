New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,700 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,698 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $742,151,000 after acquiring an additional 204,230 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after buying an additional 163,562 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,861,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,552,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $386,823,000 after buying an additional 442,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.67. 5,765,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,579,596. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.97.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

