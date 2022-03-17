New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,700 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,697,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,869 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 975,983 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,754,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after acquiring an additional 756,958 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,991,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $81.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

