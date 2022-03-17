New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,900 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Amgen by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Shares of AMGN traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.86. 3,262,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,698. The company has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

