New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,900 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,384,000 after buying an additional 44,529 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,683. The company has a market capitalization of $193.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.54 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

