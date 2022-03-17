New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,400 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.8% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tesla were worth $52,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $1,143,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,437 shares of company stock worth $603,465,070 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

TSLA stock traded up $31.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $871.60. 21,931,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,010,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.32 billion, a PE ratio of 177.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $906.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $932.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

