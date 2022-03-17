New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,600 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 431,173 shares of company stock worth $114,549,164 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $9.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,744. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $285.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $271.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

