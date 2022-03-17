New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,700 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $263.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,543,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,753. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.40. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $270.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

