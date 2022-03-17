New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,272.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $480.20. 276,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,647. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $474.30 and a 200-day moving average of $432.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total value of $2,718,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $833,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,260 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

