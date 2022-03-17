New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 5,000 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,322,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,300,332. The company has a market capitalization of $171.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

