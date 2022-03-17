New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 6,100 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 37,823,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,047,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.32.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

