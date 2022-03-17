New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Takes Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 2,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $8.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.19. 1,442,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.52. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

