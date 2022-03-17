New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,872,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,704. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.32. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $219.09 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.27.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

