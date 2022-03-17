New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

NYSE IQV traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.24. 846,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,883. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.30 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.11 and a 200 day moving average of $251.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

