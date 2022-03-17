New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,047 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.2% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $154,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $295.22. 28,351,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,115,598. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.75. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $229.35 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

