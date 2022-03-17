New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $89.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,664,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,721,151. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,585 shares of company stock valued at $67,167,325 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.