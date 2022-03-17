New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,815 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 38.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after buying an additional 950,699 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $231,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,666,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,507,482. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

