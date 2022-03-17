New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.05. New York Mortgage Trust posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYMT stock remained flat at $$3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,980,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,037. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.