New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 72,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYMT stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.71. 3,320,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,027. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.80. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

About New York Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.