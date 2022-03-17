New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.21. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 6,019 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.06 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.22.
About New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ)
