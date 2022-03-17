Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $657.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) will report $657.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $559.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $756.10 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $503.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.09%.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,635,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,928,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,584,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,987,000 after acquiring an additional 632,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 498,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,776,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,737,000 after acquiring an additional 391,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

