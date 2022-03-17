Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Update

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NRGOF remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. Newrange Gold has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.17.

Get Newrange Gold alerts:

Newrange Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newrange Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newrange Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.