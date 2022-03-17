Newscrypto (NWC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.65 Million

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $29.53 million and $3.65 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,806.19 or 0.06880483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,720.50 or 0.99842326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00040765 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.