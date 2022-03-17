NewYorkCoin (NYC) Reaches One Day Volume of $657.00

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $657.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.89 or 0.00268734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00015372 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001330 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001604 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

