Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Update

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 162,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,910. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.63 million. Analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 51.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nexa Resources by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 109,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.