Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Update

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:NEXA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 162,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,910. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.56.
Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.63 million. Analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 51.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nexa Resources by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 109,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
