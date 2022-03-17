Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nexi in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Nexi from €20.60 ($22.64) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Nexi in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXXY traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,510. Nexi has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $23.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

