NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NexImmune’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. NexImmune has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81.
About NexImmune (Get Rating)
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
