NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NexImmune’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. NexImmune has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NexImmune by 150.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 488,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexImmune by 75.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 155,018 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in NexImmune during the third quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NexImmune in the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NexImmune in the third quarter valued at $1,786,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

