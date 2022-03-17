NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Buys 14,380 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero purchased 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 14.89 per share, for a total transaction of 214,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock traded up 0.19 on Thursday, reaching 15.08. 67,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,146. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 10.50 and a 52 week high of 15.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 14.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

