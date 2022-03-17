NEXT.coin (NEXT) Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,597.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.85 or 0.00721362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00190473 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002805 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010284 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00023933 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.