Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,161.17

Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,161.17 ($15.10) and traded as high as GBX 1,280 ($16.64). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 1,280 ($16.64), with a volume of 355,043 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.81) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -261.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,169.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,161.17.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

