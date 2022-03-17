NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 9,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 42,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 43,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,335,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,388,630. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $162.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.