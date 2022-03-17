NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) to report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEX. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

In other news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,135,448.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $8.35 on Thursday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.88.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

