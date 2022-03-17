NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Purchases C$72,072.45 in Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) Director Larry Dean Edwards bought 5,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,072.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$208,704.

NFI traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.25. The company had a trading volume of 205,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -55.89. NFI Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.47 and a 12-month high of C$31.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.26.

Get NFI Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is -253.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFI. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.67.

About NFI Group (Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.