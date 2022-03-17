NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Purchases C$72,072.45 in Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) Director Larry Dean Edwards bought 5,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,072.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$208,704.
NFI traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.25. The company had a trading volume of 205,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -55.89. NFI Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.47 and a 12-month high of C$31.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.26.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is -253.96%.
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.
