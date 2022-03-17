Nicholas Shott Acquires 1,784 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Shott acquired 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.14) per share, with a total value of £11,167.84 ($14,522.55).
PHNX opened at GBX 640 ($8.32) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.40 billion and a PE ratio of -13.91. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 559.20 ($7.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 764.37 ($9.94). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 652 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 647.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 24.80 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is presently -1.03%.
About Phoenix Group (Get Rating)
Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.
Read More
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.