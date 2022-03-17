Nicholle Renee Taylor Sells 2,000 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $94,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ARTNA traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.06. 18,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,670. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.65 million, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

