NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lessened by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,527 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $162.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $199.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.66.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,100,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,875,545. The company has a market cap of $197.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

