NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.66.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $125.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $197.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,994,459,000 after buying an additional 298,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

