Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nine Dragons Paper in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nine Dragons Paper’s FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDGPY opened at $17.70 on Thursday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

