NKN Reaches Market Cap of $134.20 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One NKN coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a total market cap of $134.20 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NKN has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NKN

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official website is nkn.org . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

