Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $51.50 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.01, but opened at $25.73. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Noah shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 7,797 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Noah by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,532,000 after purchasing an additional 393,150 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Noah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,254,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its position in Noah by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,674 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Noah by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 132,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Noah by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 122,475 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

